I was a DEI director — DEI drives campus antisemitism

The blatant antisemitism on college campuses has shocked millions of Americans over the past week and a half.
But not me.
I saw antisemitism on a weekly basis in my two years as a faculty “diversity, equity and inclusion” director.
In fact, I can safely say that toxic DEI ideology deliberately stokes hatred toward Israel and the Jewish people.
I was hired to head the DEI department at Silicon Valley’s De Anza College in 2021.
As a black woman, I was the perfect person for the job — on paper.
Yet I made the mistake of trying to create an authentically inclusive learning environment for everyone, including Jewish students.
Turns out, a toxic form of DEI (which is more accurately called “critical social justice”) demanded I do the opposite.