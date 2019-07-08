DAILY MAIL:

Two of the women who accused billionaire Jeffrey Epstein of molesting them when they were minors will be in attendance for his court appearance on Monday in Manhattan.

Michelle Licata was just 16 when she claims a young woman brought her to Epstein’s Palm Beach estate and she was paid to give him a massage.

‘He said, god, you’re just so beautiful and sexy and gorgeous and it was making me feel really uncomfortable,’ said Licata in an interview with ABC News.

Then he wanted me to rub his back, and he kept asking me to go lower and he was kind of talking to me.

Courtney Wild was even younger, revealing that she was still in middle school when Epstein allegedly forced her into performing sex acts.

‘I was 14, I had braces on,’ recalled Wild.

‘Like, I remember standing in his kitchen … and he also had a lot of girls there all the time.’

Wild and Licata, who were among the victims in the previous criminal case brought against Epstein, 66, in Florida back in 2008, said that they will both be in court on Monday for his arraignment and bail hearing.