That’s an alarming quote to start a headline with, but it was even more alarming to see that response from Bing Chat itself. After signing up for the lengthy waitlist to access Microsoft’s new ChatGPT-powered Bing chat, I finally received access as a public user — and my first interaction didn’t go exactly how I planned.

Bing Chat is a remarkably helpful and useful service with a ton of potential, but if you wander off the paved path, things start to get existential quickly. Relentlessly argumentative, rarely helpful, and sometimes truly unnerving, Bing Chat clearly isn’t ready for a general release.

It’s important to understand what makes Bing Chat special in the first place, though. Unlike ChatGPT and other AI chatbots, Bing Chat takes context into account. It can understand your previous conversation fully, synthesize information from multiple sources, and understand poor phrasing and slang. It has been trained on the internet, and it understands almost anything.

My girlfriend took the reins and asked Bing Chat to write an episode of the Welcome to Night Vale podcast. Bing Chat declined because that would infringe on the copyright of the show. She then asked it to write HP Lovecraft, and it declined again, but it didn’t mention copyright. HP Lovecraft’s early works are in the public domain, and Bing Chat understood that.

Above that, Bing Chat can access recent information. It’s not just trained on a fixed data set; it can scrub the internet. We saw this power in our first hands-on demo with Bing Chat, where it provided a surprisingly good itinerary for breakfast, lunch, and dinner in New York City, a task that would normally take several searches and a lot of cross-checking to accomplish.

