‘I want my house back’: Washington homeowner lives in van while deadbeat tenant lists house on Airbnb

A Seattle homeowner living out of a van while his deadbeat tenant listed his house on Airbnb will have to wait at least four more months for an eviction hearing due to a severe court backlog.

“I feel like I’m just constantly getting robbed, like every day,” Jason Roth told Fox News. “This is my worst nightmare.”

Roth barely considers himself a landlord. He bought his house in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood in 2016 and fixed it up while renting rooms to friends.

“It was always affordable rooms available,” he said, adding that even during the pandemic, his tenants often paid him early. “It was always a positive experience.”

That changed this year. Roth, who works as an aircraft mechanic’s apprentice, said he started renting out the entire house to make extra money for pilot school. He and his dog Wally moved into a small apartment.

But the tenant, who signed a lease in March, now owes about $33,400 in back rent, plus utilities and late fees, Roth estimates.

