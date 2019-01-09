DAILY MAIL:

A man has told how he narrowly escaped death when Hillary Clinton donor Edward Buck injected him with crystal meth at his sex-toy filled apartment – where two black men have died within 18 months.

Jermaine Gagnon, 28, told DailyMailTV how Buck, 63, paid to fly him from Minnesota to Los Angeles, drugged him with a substance dissolved in Gatorade then injected him with crystal meth at his West Hollywood apartment.

And Gagnon shared pictures which show Buck, wearing white long johns, crouched over him on the mattress of a pullout bed during one of their nights together, as well as the ‘toolbox’ of sex toys he produced during their encounter.

Buck is now under investigation over the deaths of a black man in his 50s at his apartment in the early hours of Monday morning this week, and a second investigation into the death of Gemmel Moore 18 months ago has been reopened, after being closed for lack of evidence.

Buck’s attorney, Seymour Amster, declined to comment on Gagnon’s allegations when contacted by DailyMailTV but questioned why Gagnon didn’t contact the police at the time.

He added: ‘We see no reason to respond to unverified accusations from individuals just trying to seek attention.’

The prominent Democratic donor gave to Clinton and posed with former California governor Jerry Brown. One party congressman, Ted Lieu, has said he will return the cash Buck donated to him but the Clinton campaign has so far said nothing.

Buck has also faced protests outside his apartment over the deaths, which his attorney has denied he had any part in, claiming he opened his door to ‘vulnerable’ people in bad circumstances to try to help them.

Gagnon told DailyMailTV that he was homeless and couch-surfing in LA in April 2018 when he met Buck on the gay dating site, Adam4Adam.