“I sold a lot state secrets and a lot of very important things.”



Joe Biden’s brain is going and he’s literally admitting his crimes out loud.



Impeach Biden!



It’s unreal and so insulting to America.



pic.twitter.com/Wt58cB7X5T — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 26, 2023

President Joe Biden joked that he “sold a lot of state secrets” and “a lot of very important things” during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tech CEOs on Friday. Biden opened the meeting with Modi and senior tech company executives by remarking, “I was just thanking, uh, uh, anyway… I started off without you, and I sold a lot of state secrets and a lot of very important things that we shared.” Modi, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and others at the table laughed before the president noted that he was “kidding.” He went on to praise the technology partnership between the US and India: Now all kidding aside, look, we’re teaming up to design and develop new technologies that are going to transform the lives of our people around the world. And together, we’re lifting the private and public partners to make this possible, including launching a new program between India and America — American astronauts, Indian astronauts, and entrepreneurs, scientists, students. Simply put, our countries are taking innovation and cooperation to a new level in our relationship, and thanks in large part to the folks around this table. So my message today is really simple. We’ve got to keep it up, and we have to make sure we aim even higher. Biden’s remarks sparked uproar among Republicans on social media after the RNC published a clip that cut off before the part where Biden noted he was joking.

