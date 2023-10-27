I Saw the Worst, and the Best, of Humanity in Israel

I saw the very worst, and the very best, of humanity in Israel this week.I saw a mother and her two daughters, her only children, buried together in a field after they were murdered by Palestinian terrorists in their home at Kibbutz Be’eri.The husband, the father, could not say memorial prayers because he is still missing.

His brother is being held hostage, somewhere in the tunnels Hamas has dug for itself rather than building anything for the Palestinian people.I saw refrigerated trucks full of dead and decaying bodies, hundreds of corpses, including those of children, murdered for no reason other than the fact that they were Israeli, or Jewish. I saw the mist float out of the containers and breathed the scent of death. I saw footage of the attack, saw teenage girls begging in vain for their lives; saw a terrorist toss a grenade into a bomb shelter to kill a father in front of his two boys; saw the boys, one now blind, wail in terror.

