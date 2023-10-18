‘I saw a toddler’s body without a head… this was a massacre’: Rescuers describe collecting body parts in horrific aftermath of Gaza hospital blast with carnage leaving ‘smell of the dead everywhere’

Witness testimony from the devastating blast at Gaza’s largest hospital last night lays bare the horrors of its aftermath, with doctors and rescue workers saying they saw children who had lost their heads and limbs in what they called a ‘massacre’.

Hundreds were killed when a massive fireball, described as being like ‘hell’, ripped through the al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City at 7pm on Tuesday night, leaving carnage in its wake.

Horrifying video shows the utter devastation wrought on the health centre, with blood-soaked sheets covering the sea of victims of a violent explosion as witnesses say the ‘smell of bodies’ now hangs in the air.

Heavily muzzed video has now emerged which shows corpses piling up outside the hospital, with some barely covered in the darkness as war-torn Gaza runs out of body bags.

MailOnline is choosing to publish the graphic images, also shared by the BBC and other outlets, to show the scale of the destruction at the hospital, where Palestine claims at least 500 were killed last night.

‘This is a massacre,’ Ahmed Tafesh, who assisted in the recovery effort, said. In his harrowing account of the aftermath, he said he had collected the eyes, arms, legs and heads of the deceased. ‘I have never seen anything like this in my life.’

The source of the explosion remains aggressively disputed, with a blame game erupting between Hamas and Israel as the terrorists claim it was the result of an Israeli air strike while the IDF blames Islamic Jihad militants for a misfired rocket.

