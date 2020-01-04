NEW YORK POST:

At least five members of an Iran-backed militia were killed in an airstrike north of Baghdad late Friday — just about 24 hours after top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani died in a US missile attack, according to the group and Iraqi officials.

An American official who spoke on the condition on anonymity denied to The Associated Press that the U.S. was behind the second strike.

The airstrike hit two cars carrying members of the militia, an official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told AP.

The Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of mostly Shiite militias in Iraq that includes Kataib Hezbollah, said a convoy of medics had been hit.

“Initial sources confirm that the strike targeted a convoy of Popular Mobilization Forces medics near Taji stadium in Baghdad,” it said in a statement.