THON, an annual fundraiser at Penn State that raises money to help kids suffering from cancer, is too white according to some student leaders. “Seeing those involved with THON, I thought, ‘Where’s the diversity? As time passed, I came to the realization that THON wasn’t made for people of color,” one student leader explained in an attempt to shift the spotlight away from children with cancer and on to woke leftist campus issues.

Jeanelle Loiseau, the chief of staff for the University Park Undergraduate Association and previous Black Caucus representative, went as far as to say that she “never felt safe” while attending the fundraiser, called THON.

“This was my first time ever going to THON because I never felt safe,” Loiseau wrote in the student newspaper the Daily Collegian. “I felt that I didn’t belong.”

“Seeing those involved with THON, I thought, ‘Where’s the diversity?’” the student continued. “As time passed, I came to the realization that THON wasn’t made for people of color.”

Loiseau went on to complain about the event being run by Greek life organizations, but not including “the National Pan-Hellenic Council and Multicultural Greek Council,” which the student said predominately consist of racial minorities:

While Panhel and IFC likely contribute the most, this name discriminates against those who are not associated with greek life, which circles back to people of color, who may not want to be in greek life or chose to be in a NPHC or MGC organization. Diversity in Panhel and IFC is low as well, so it is not a win-win situation for anybody.

The student also claimed that there was “known racism and discrimination,” citing an Instagram account “that would post anonymous submissions of students’ experiences on campus” and “expose multiple organizations with their lack of inclusion, THON being one of them.”

