DAILYMAIL.COM

The moment a hero cop rushed to the scene of the mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas on Saturday can he heard in new police audio

He bravely ran towards the active shooter – who was armed with 60 rounds and had shot over a dozen people by this point – and took him down

The officer says ‘I need everybody I got’ and ‘I got him down’ after the gunman killed eight

A hero cop who took down the Texas mall shooter made a frantic call for backup just moments before he shot dead the AR-15-armed gunman who killed eight people. Children were among those killed in the bloodbath outside H&M in Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas at 3.36pm on Saturday. The shooter, in his 30s, was killed by an unnamed cop – who was on the scene for an unrelated call but rushed over when he heard the gunshots outside the H&M. New audio now reveals how the officer made a frantic phone call begging for his colleagues to join him on the scene, radioing: ‘I need everybody I got.’ The officer bravely ran towards the active shooter – who was armed with 60 rounds and had shot over a dozen people by this point – and killed him. About two minutes after first calling for backup, the cop said: ‘I got him down.’ Minutes later, another voice is heard on the radio saying: ‘We got victims. I need an ambulance.’ The FBI and police raided the dead suspect’s Dallas home following the massacre and requested a translator to speak with his family.

Read More