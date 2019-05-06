THE TELEGRAPH:

The idea to marry myself came to me in January last year, when I was at work one day. Three weeks before, on Christmas Eve, I had received a text message from my boyfriend of five and a half years: “I can’t do this any more, it’s over,” it said. I was a 42-year-old with two children and I had already been divorced twice. It was devastating and left me in a funk, unable to eat, sleep or smile.

My ex used to say to me: “You can get married, darling, but it won’t be to me.” It suddenly struck me that he was right. I could get married – to myself.

While it’s not legal to marry yourself in any country, I’d read that growing numbers of people were having symbolic ceremonies to celebrate their single status.