NEW YORK POST:

Alisha Cacace joined the priesthood as a man – but left to become a woman.

“I knew I was a female trapped in a male’s body from a very young age, I was just pushing it to one side,” Cacace, a 37-year-old UK resident, told Barcroft TV in an interview published Thursday.

Cacace, who was born biologically male, grew up in a Catholic family and went to a Catholic school, ultimately leading her to become a priest in her adult life.