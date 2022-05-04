DAILYMAIL.COM

Amber Heard took the stand Wednesday in Johnny Depp’s defamation case against her

The actress wore a black suit with her blonde locks curled and swept to the side as she testified under oath

‘I am here because my ex-husband is suing me for an op-ed I wrote,’ Heard, 36, said. ‘I struggle to find the words to describe how painful it is’

Describing the first time Depp allegedly hit her, Heard said, ‘I will never forget it. It changed my life’

Depp had a tattoo on his arm that read ‘Wino Forever’ for his ex girlfriend Winona Ryder. Heard said she laughed at it and he slapped her

Depp is suing Heard for $50million, claiming she defamed him and ruined his career after a 2018 Washington Post article in which she described herself as a domestic abuse survivor

Heard is countersuing for $100million, and after three weeks of sitting silently in the courtroom during Depp’s testimony, she is on the stand and ready to fight back today

Amber Heard took the stand to describe her whirlwind romance with Johnny Depp’s before rampant drug use and alleged domestic abuse soured it. Describing the first time Depp allegedly hit her, Heard said, ‘I will never forget it. It changed my life.’ ‘I was sitting on the couch having a normal conversation. He was drinking. I think he was using cocaine because there was a jar – a jar – of cocaine on the table. There’s music playing, smoking cigarettes and I ask him about the tattoo he has on his arm.’ Depp had a tattoo on his arm that read ‘Wino Forever’ for his ex girlfriend Winona Ryder. ‘To me it looked like black marks, I didn’t know what it said,’ Heard said. ‘I said what does it say. He said it says Wino and I thought he was joking and I laughed. He slapped me across the face and I laughed. I laughed because I didn’t know what else to do. I thought this must be a joke. Because I didn’t know what was going on.’ Heard said she stared at Depp and laughed, thinking he was going to laugh and say it was all a joke. ‘You think it’s funny bi**h, you think you’re a funny bi**h?’ Depp said, according to Heard before slapping her again. ‘He slapped me again. It wasn’t a joke anymore. I stopped laughing. I didn’t know what else to do. He slapped me for no reason.’ ‘Second slap I know he’s not kidding,’ Heard said. ‘It wasn’t a joke anymore. I stopped laughing. I didn’t know what else to do. He slapped me for no reason.’ She said Depp slapped her one more time, hard. ‘I lose my balance. I’m all of a sudden realizing the worst thing has happened to me that could possibly happen to you. I wish so much he was joking. It didn’t physically hurt me.’

