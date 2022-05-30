NY Post

The Texas gun store where teen school shooter Salvador Ramos got an AR-15-style rifle before his rampage was previously part of an ammunition smuggling case involving the Mexican drug cartel, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. In 2009, a businessman from Uvalde’s neighboring town of Eagle Pass was accused of trying to smuggle more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition into Mexico, ICE said. The firepower was purchased at Oasis Outback LLC in Uvalde — the same gun shop where Ramos got one of the rifles found inside Robb Elementary School after he massacred 21 people there last week. Businessman Fred Farhat, 48, the owner of Farhat’s Boots and Jeans, paid almost $6,000 cash for more than 10,000 rounds of .223 and 5.56 x 45 mm ammunition in three separate transactions in a three-hour period from Oasis Outback in 2009, authorities said. “That’s very significant, and it’s close to the border, so you know where it’s going,” said Davy Aguilera, a retired agent with the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms who previously led the ATF office in San Antonio, to the San Antonio Express News last week. “It’s obviously going to a bad guy to sell, transport or to use it. The general public is not going to buy that much.”

