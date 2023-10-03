‘I just wanted to protect my kids’: Fearless mom who bravely faced down biker thugs after one stomped on her car and smashed through her rear window while her children, 5 and 2, were in the backseat speaks out

The fearless Philadelphia mother who stared down a gun wielding biker who stomped on her car and broke her rear windshield is speaking out about the incident.

The incident occurred outside of city hall on Sunday night. Video that was shot by a tourist shows the biker hitting Nikki Bullock’s car and then eventually stomping on it, smashing through the back window.

Bullock told NBC Philadelphia that at the she was delivering food for Uber Eats along with her partner’s children, 5 and 2. ‘I just wanted to protect my kids,’ Bullock said in the aftermath of the terrifying encounter in which nobody was seriously injured.

After their initial interaction, the biker then pulled a gun on Bullock, 23.

‘It was a little gun and at that point, my windshield was already broken so, what was he really going to do to me, for real?’ she added.

