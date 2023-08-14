‘I Just Want to Find’ vs. ‘Find Me the Votes’: Indictment Could Hinge on Georgia Call

A Georgia indictment of former President Donald Trump that is expected this week could depend on a grand jury’s interpretation of an often-misreported phone call that Trump had with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the aftermath of the 2020 vote.

The indictment in Fulton County would likely charge Trump and several associates with using improper pressure and methods to convince state officials to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election in the state, through their aggressive challenges.

But while Trump is often accused of telling Raffensperger to “find me the votes,” the transcript of the conversation shows that Trump said something different: “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state.”

