The mother of a US soldier who dramatically defected to North Korea has appeared on her doorstep tearfully begging for him to return home.

Speaking on the front porch of her home in Racine, Wisconsin, Claudine Gates, the mother of Travis King, voiced her concerns for the welfare of her son.

‘I just want my son back. I just want my son back. Get my son home. Get my son home. And pray. Pray that he comes back,’ Gates said to local television station WISN.

When asked what was the latest was on the condition of her son, she had no additional information. ‘I have nothing else to say right now,’ she said.

