Robert De Niro announced this week that he recently welcomed a baby.

The Godfather actor was asked by a reporter from ET Canada what it was like to be a father of six children.

That is when he said he did not have six, but rather seven children, then shared that he recently welcomed a new child into his life. He did not share the name of the baby or the gender.

‘I just had a baby,’ he said.

The 79-year-old Oscar-winning actor did not reveal the identity of his baby’s mother, but he was last linked to martial arts instructor Tiffany Chen. They were photographed holding hands in July 2022.

His rep confirmed to DailyMail.com that De Niro did not make a mistake and that he does indeed have seven children.

