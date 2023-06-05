The U.S. surgeon general has called it an “urgent public health crisis” – a devastating decline in the mental health of kids across the country. According to the CDC, the rates of suicide, self harm, anxiety and depression are up among adolescents – a trend that began before the pandemic.

Last May we took you to Milwaukee, Wisconsin – a community trying to help its kids navigate a mental health crisis. Wisconsin has the fifth highest increase of adolescent self-harm and attempted suicide in the country…with rates nearly doubling since before the pandemic.

In the emergency room at Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee, doctors like Michelle Pickett are seeing more kids desperate for mental health help.

Dr. Michelle Pickett: We unfortunately see a lotta kids who have attempted suicide. That is something that we see I’d say at least once a shift.

