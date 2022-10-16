GHISLAINE Maxwell has spoken for the first time from jail about her “dear friend” Prince Andrew.

In a world exclusive interview from the prison where she is serving 20 years for trafficking teenage girls, she confessed: “I feel so bad for him. I follow what is happening to him.’’

Maxwell, 60, appeared shaken when told the Prince’s lawyers had claimed they were never close, before adding sadly: “I accept that this friendship could not survive my conviction.

“He is paying such a price for the association. I consider him a dear friend. I care about him.”

It comes as the Duke of York struggles to rescue his image in the face of hostile public opinion and the heartbreak of his mother the Queen’s death.

In two explosive interviews, one of which was conducted face-to-face in prison, Maxwell even told how she is now convinced Andrew is a victim of faked evidence.

