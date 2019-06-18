THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused U.S. immigration officials of running “concentration camps” on the U.S. southern border.

Ocasio-Cortez spoke to her followers on Instagram in another one of her live, unscripted videos on Monday evening. The New York Democrat said current U.S. immigration policy rivals the Nazi’s treatment of Jews and other prisoners in World War II.

“The United States is running concentration camps on our southern border, and that is exactly what they are. They are concentration camps,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“I want to talk to the people that are concerned enough with humanity that ‘Never Again’ means something,” Ocasio-Cortez continued, referencing the slogan adopted after the Holocaust. “The fact that concentration camps are now an institutionalized practice in the home of the free is extraordinarily disturbing and we need to do something about it.”

“This is a crisis on if American will remain America … Or if we are losing to an authoritarian and fascist presidency,” Ocasio-Cortez said, referring to President Trump. “I don’t use those words lightly. I don’t use those words to just throw bombs. I use that word because that is what an administration that creates concentration camps is.”