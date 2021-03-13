NBC Miami:

“I don’t think it’s liberal or conservative, I just think those fines are out of control,” DeSantis said during a Thursday news conference in Lake City. “Most of those restrictions have not been effective. That’s just the reality. The numbers are in on that.”

DeSantis signed an executive order Wednesday night stating any fines on people and businesses by local governments due to “unprecedented local government restrictions” starting in March 2020 are remitted.

The order does not apply to any previous COVID-related orders or enforcement by the state and does not cancel fines imposed on assisted living facilities, hospitals or health care providers

DeSantis has singed similar orders in the past that include prohibiting local governments from collecting fines for violations of mask mandates, which have been in place for several cities in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

