“I Don’t Know Enough to Answer. I’ve Been Working Out for the Last Hour and a Half” – Joe Biden on Plane Crash in Russia

Joe Biden is still on vacation amid multiple crises at home and abroad. Biden has taken two back-to-back vacations over the last couple of weeks and only reluctantly flew to Maui for a photo op after major backlash. Wednesday is Joe Biden’s 377th day on vacation since taking office. A reporter caught up with Joe Biden on Wednesday after he exited a spin class.

The Biden clan spent Wednesday doing Pilates and spin classes while Americans suffer under crushing inflation. “The President, First Lady, and members of their family are taking a Pilates class right now, followed by a spin class.” – the White House said. Biden leisurely shuffled out of the gym with a cold-pressed juice in hand. Not a care in the world. A reporter asked Biden about the plane crash in Russia which reportedly killed Russian mercenary Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. “Mr. President, do you have a reaction to the plane crash in Russia?” a reporter asked Joe Biden after he exited a spin class in Lake Tahoe.

READ MORE