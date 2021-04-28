Breitbart:

Suspected drunk driver Jessica Beauvais, who allegedly struck and killed a New York City police officer, went on a rant in her podcast hours before the crash and said, “F*** the police.”

Beauvais, 32, uploaded an hour and fifty-one-minute livestream to Facebook under the name Phoenix Michel, which started out blaring the N.W.A. song “F*** Tha Police.”

Beauvais also went on a rant about Derek Chauvin, police brutality against black people, and how she encouraged others to fight the police.

“We can fight the police too. If you’re going to shoot me, get it over with. What I’m saying, you’re not going to try me while I’m still breathing,” she said.

“Like N.W.A say about the police — if you’re going to kill me, at least I get to take someone with me. I’m one of those people. If I’m going to go, someone is coming,” she continued.

Beauvais closed her livestream saying she would return next week and added, “Until then, f*** the police.”

Early Tuesday morning, Beauvais was arrested and is slated to be arraigned on counts of vehicular manslaughter, reckless endangerment, DWI, and other charges for allegedly being behind the wheel of a car that struck and killed an NYPD officer.

The slain officer was identified as Anastasios Tsakos, 43, who was a 14-year veteran of the NYPD, WABC reported.

Jessica Beauvais, 32, with her windshield shattered by the impact of the lethal head-on crash, sped off as veteran NYPD Highway Officer Anastasios Tsakos was catapulted 100 feet through the air on the Long Island Expressway, sources said.

When finally arrested, the agitated suspect ranted and swore at the cops taking her into custody for vehicular manslaughter, DWI and driving with a suspended license in the tragic death of Tsakos, police said.

“F— you,” a source quoted her telling the arresting officers. “I don’t have to listen to you.”

Tsakos, the married father of two and a 14-year police veteran, died at New York-Presbyterian/Queens. He was standing in the roadway by his marked police car when he was hit, cops said.

The mouthy suspect blew a 0.15 on a Breathalyzer after her arrest — nearly double the legal limit — despite insisting she downed but a single beer, sources said. Once finally pulled over, she was slurring her words and walking unsteadily, sources said.

“We stand here devastated and trying to pick up the pieces of what is now a shattered home and a shattered NYPD family,” said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said at a joint hospital news conference with Mayor de Blasio.

“I think when you see the images of her car and the windshield that was completely shattered and damaged, there was no way she didn’t know that she had struck an individual,” he said.

In a criminal complaint presented at the hearing, authorities wrote that Beauvais told authorities she had two glasses of wine and took her 13-year-old son to Hempstead, then smoked a joint, gulped two shots of 1800 Patron Tequila and took a bottle of wine into her Brooklyn podcast.

More at Breitbart