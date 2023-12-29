‘I don’t have a choice to fall apart’: Mother of 7 grapples with loss of husband killed in Las Vegas carjacking spree

Friends and family say you couldn’t talk about Jerry Lopez without mentioning his big family.

While the 39-year-old delivery driver worked, his wife, Karen Lopez, homeschooled their seven children, most of whom were adopted by the couple after they fostered them through the Clark County foster care system. He was recently promoted and celebrated his 13-year battle for U.S. citizenship.

“He’d just come (home from work), throw his stuff down, not even change and just jump into the chaos of our day, roll around the floor, play with the kids,” Karen said inside a close friend’s Henderson home Thursday afternoon, speaking about her husband’s “family man” attitude. “All the kids would always scream, ‘Daddy’s home!’ as soon as they heard the garage go up.”

Now, those seven children are looking to their mother for comfort. She too is struggling to accept that Jerry was killed Wednesday morning by a man that just killed his own mother.

Jerry Lopez (right) featured with his family of seven children and wife two weeks before Christmas 2023. (Photo courtesy, Karen Lopez)

