‘I didn’t let them think I was in pain’: Brave Iranian woman describes being lashed 74 times in ‘medieval torture chamber’ for refusing to wear hijab – and how she tore off her headscarf in court after brutal punishment

Iranian authorities have whipped a woman 74 times for ‘violating public morals’ and fined her for refusing to wear a hijab while walking through the streets of Tehran. Roya Heshmati, 33, was lashed with a leather whip and also forced to pay a fine equivalent to £255 after she ‘encouraged permissiveness’ by walking around in public without covering her head. Writing on her now-locked social media page, Heshmati explained how she was beaten mercilessly across her back, legs and buttocks in a dank room she likened to a medieval torture chamber – but still refused to wear a hijab in the courtroom even after the ordeal.

‘[The lashing] was over. We left the room. I didn’t let them think I had experienced pain… We went up to the judge in charge of execution of the sentence. The female agent walked behind me and was careful not to let my headscarf drop from my head.’I threw off my scarf at the courtroom entrance. The woman asked me to wear the headscarf. I didn’t stop and she pulled it over my head again,’ she wrote.The brutal punishment triggered widespread outcry on social media, with Abbas Abdi, one of Iran’s leading journalists and social activists writing: ‘These lashes did not just come down on the body of one woman, they hit all those who dream of a life with normal freedoms alongside each other.

