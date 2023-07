A Biden gaffe is a Biden gaffe, but what on Earth is this?

He rubs his lips while talking about not being able to “resist” two children in the 70s and taking them to see his office, before apologising and changing the subject.:

BIDEN: "I couldn't resist, two of the children of a man and a woman who got me started back in 1972, actually 1970, were in town and I showed them the office" pic.twitter.com/OOyKcntxZX July 19, 2023

The event on Wednesday was supposed to be about discussing lowering prices for consumers, so why he’s babbling on about this is anyone’s guess.