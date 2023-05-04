A Navy SEAL who took part in the mission to kill Osama Bin Laden says he was outraged over the U.S. Navy using a drag queen for a discarded recruitment program.

Robert J. O’Neill, a decorated combat veteran who served for eight years as a member of SEAL Team Six, said on Twitter he ‘can’t believe [he] fought for this bulls**t.’

‘Alright. The U.S. Navy is now using an enlisted sailor Drag Queen as a recruiter,’ he wrote. ‘I’m done. China is going to destroy us.’

O’Neill was referencing Yeoman 2nd Class Joshua Kelley, whose stage name is Harpy Daniels, who announced on TikTok in November that she would be the Navy’s first ‘digital ambassador.’

Kelley was tasked with highlighting her journey from performing on board beginning in 2018 and growing to become an ‘advocate’ for those who ‘were oppressed for years in the service.’

A Navy spokesman told DailyMail.com the digital ambassador program was a pilot that ended in March 2023.

