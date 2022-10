Rapper Kanye West claimed this week that he can make as many antisemitic comments as he’d like, and Adidas would not be able to drop him from the company’s campaigns.

West, a hip-hop artist and fashion designer, made the comments on Thursday, the same day that the Anti-Defamation League called on the athletic apparel company to drop West’s apparel line due to his recent multiple incidents of antisemitism.

