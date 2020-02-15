New York Daily News:

French tourist Gabriel Bacou didn’t realize he had been stabbed until the blood began spouting from his neck.

Bacou remained hospitalized Saturday after doctors performed a tracheotomy following the unprovoked Harlem assault, with his attacker still on the loose 24 hours after jumping the innocent man from behind.

“I am shocked by this attack,” he told the Daily News. “I did not see him coming … He gave me a very violent blow on the face. At first I thought It was just a fist. Then I felt my warm blood.”

Bacou and his girlfriend were entering an IHOP restaurant at W. 132nd St. and Seventh Ave. around 11 a.m. Friday when the knife-wielding attacker appeared out of nowhere, sources said. Bacou was slashed on the left side of his neck, and the attacker bolted from the scene.