Fox News:

An apparent Antifa member was caught on camera discussing the death of a Patriot Prayer backer who’d been killed on Saturday night and called the deceased a “f***ing fascist,” at a group gathering in Portland shortly after.

In the clip posted to Twitter by Andy Ngo on Sunday, a female speaker is addressing a crowd in downtown Portland with a bullhorn. She claimed the community could function without the police or local government and said she wasn’t saddened by the man’s death.

“I am not sad that a f***ing fascist died tonight,” the woman said to cheers and laughter from the crowd.

“If you’re not angry, you’re not paying attention,” she had said earlier in her speech. “If y’all are not with me, y’all are not paying attention. Everybody needs to realize what’s going on in these streets. Our community can hold its own without the police. We can take out the trash on our own.”

The woman was referring to the shooting of a member of a pro-Trump organization called Patriot Prayer, which occurred when counterprotesters associated with Black Lives Matter clashed with the rightwing group.

“I am not sad that a f—ing fascist died tonight,” says a woman at the antifa gathering in downtown Portland. The crowd laughs and cheers. The ID of the deceased is not confirmed but he is believed to be a Trump & blue lives supporter. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/XV6471FSuF — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

Read more at Fox News