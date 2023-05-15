George Soros has taken to Twitter to confirm he is alive and that hasn’t had a heart attack, despite internet rumors.

‘Rumors that I had a heart attack are completely false. I am alive and healthy,’ he posted on Monday morning.

The bizarre claim that billionaire George Soros had died began trending on Twitter overnight – despite the fake story coming from an account with only three followers.

Illustrating just how rife fake news can be on Twitter, a since-deleted tweet by Politics For All Ireland said the 92-year-old had died. The tweet snowballed and went viral after it was repeatedly shared.

But Soros, who has used his wealth to reshape America in his liberal vision by bankrolling campaigns for woke district attorneys across the country, is alive and well, a spokesperson also told DailyMail.com.

