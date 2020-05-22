AFP via YAHOO NEWS

A study of nearly 100,000 coronavirus patients has shown no benefit in treating them with anti-viral drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine and even increased the likelihood of them dying in hospital. Hydroxychloroquine is normally used to treat arthritis but pronouncement from public figures including US President Donald Trump — who announced this week he is taking the drug — has prompted governments to bulk buy the medicine. Chloroquine is an anti-malarial. Both drugs can produce potentially serious side effects, particularly heart arrhythmia. And neither drug benefitted patients hospitalised with COVID-19, according to a study published on Friday in The Lancet. Looking at the records of 96,000 patients across hundreds of hospitals, they found that administering the drugs actually increased the risk of dying. They compared outcomes from four groups: those treated with hydroxychloroquine alone, with chloroquine alone, and then two groups given the respective drugs in combination with antibiotics.

