NEW YORK POST:

After his wife resorted to plastic surgery to “cure” her resting bitch face, Josh Numbers realized he had a problem, too.

“I was like, ‘Woah, I have resting bro face,’ ” Numbers tells The Post. “My mouth was sagging down, and I always kinda looked ready to start an argument.”

So instead of looking glum alongside his newly smiling partner, Hope Davis — whose filler-fueled journey to a perkier profile went viral online last week — Numbers took a trip to the same doctor who treated her.

“Now, I don’t look dead inside,” he says.

“I’ve had several married couples both get RBF treatments,” says Dr. David Shafer, a double board-certified plastic surgeon and medical director of Shafer Plastic Surgery & Laser Center in Midtown. “It’s more and more common for wives to bring in their husbands for similar treatments.”

The surge doesn’t surprise him.

“They have resting bitch face just like women do — think Kanye West,” says Shafer, who treated Numbers two weeks after his spouse on Sept. 19.