NEW YORK POST:

Politicians who’ve called to defund the police have no business hugging heroes on Sept. 11, declared the husband of Moira Smith — the only female NYPD officer killed in the terrorist attack.

James “Jim” Smith, 60, said he fully expected to see “anti-police” politicians clamoring for photos on the 20th anniversary of the tragedy Saturday “with their arms around heroes and trying to bask in the reflected glory of what my wife and other officers did.”

“By September 12, they’ll be back to defunding the police. I’ve no intention of being anywhere near it,” he told The US Sun in an interview.

More at the NY Post