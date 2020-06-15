New York Post:

The husband of a California “Karen” who called the cops on a Filipino man for stenciling “BLACK LIVES MATTER” on his own property was fired Monday by his wealth management company after he filmed the encounter, according to a report.

Lisa Alexander, CEO of a San Francisco-based skin care company, said Sunday she was “deeply sorry” for her “racist” actions when she told James Juanillo that he was illegally writing in chalk on a retaining wall because it was private property — which he actually owns.

Here’s his video:

On Monday, fallout over the incident continued as the Raymond James firm announced on Twitter that Robert Larkin has been given the boot.

“Raymond James has zero tolerance for racism and discrimination of any kind,” the company said. “An inclusive workplace is fundamental to our culture, one in which people are free to bring their whole selves to their careers, and we expect our associates to conduct themselves appropriately inside and outside the workplace.

