The full impact of Hurricane Ian is still unknown, but a local official fears the death toll could be in the hundreds.

“While I don’t have confirmed numbers, I definitely know fatalities are in the hundreds,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said during a Thursday appearance on Good Morning America, according to the Fort Meyers News-Press and Tallahassee Democrat.

Speaking at a press conference later that morning, Governor Ron DeSantis said that reports on the death toll have yet to be confirmed, according to ABC affiliate WEAR-TV and the Orlando Sentinel.

“I think you’ll have more clarity about that in the next day or so as they’re able to go to those locations and determine whether people need services or are able to be rescued,” DeSantis said, according to the outlets. “That number put out by Lee is basically an estimate that these people were calling, the water was rising on their home and they may not have ended up getting through.”

During the briefing, DeSantis said there were two “unconfirmed” fatalities, and that authorities were still working to determine if those deaths were linked to the storm.

