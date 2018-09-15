THE SUN:

THIS is the bizarre moment a TV weatherman appeared to be caught faking his battle against gale-force winds during Storm Florence.

The Weather Channel’s Mike Seidel was seemingly battling to stay upright as he filmed a piece in North Carolina – only for two pedestrians to calmly stroll past in the background.

So dramatic! Dude from the weather channel bracing for his life, as 2 dudes just stroll past. #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/8FRyM4NLbL — Tony scar. (@gourdnibler) September 14, 2018

Speaking as he fought to stay in shot, he whined: “This is about as nasty as it’s been”.

But viewers spotted the pair walking down a road behind him – seemingly unaffected by the wind.

The bizarre video racked up a million Facebook views in a matter of hours.

A spokesman for the Weather Channel said: “It’s important to note that the two individuals in the background are walking on concrete, and Mike Seidel is trying to maintain his footing on wet grass, after reporting on-air until 1am this morning and is undoubtedly exhausted.”

The deadly storm made landfall on the east coast of the US on Friday bringing with it “biblical” flooding on what’s been described as a “thousand-year rain event”.