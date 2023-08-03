Hunter got a PORSCHE after bringing Joe to dinner with a Kazakh oligarch: Devon Archer’s FULL testimony on how Biden ‘brand’ was used as INTIMIDATION by Burisma

Hunter Biden’s ex-business partner Devon Archer told Congress that Joe Biden’s ‘intimidating’ influence directly led to his son receiving huge sums of foreign money – and a $142,300 Porsche.

According to the full transcript of his testimony obtained by DailyMail.com on Thursday, Archer said that the Biden ‘brand’ acted as protection for Ukrainian oil company Burisma because ‘people would be intimidated to mess with them.’

Hunter’s presence on Burisma’s board and access to his father – then vice president – led to the company’s ‘longevity’ because they had the ‘capabilities to navigate D.C.,’ Archer said according to the transcript.

‘I think Burisma would have gone out of business if it didn’t have the brand attached to it. That’s my, like, only honest opinion,’ Archer continued.

