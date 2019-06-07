THE HILL:

An American hunter who drew widespread criticism for her 2018 photo posing with the body of a rare black giraffe she killed on a hunting trip defended her “hobby” in an interview Friday with CBS News.

“It’s a hobby, it’s something that I love to do,” Tess Talley told CBS News’s Adam Yamaguchi. “I am proud to hunt, and I am proud of that giraffe.”

Talley said the photo was taken on a trip to South Africa, during which she went on a “conservation hunt” designed to manage area wildlife.

Talley told Yamaguchi that she has made decorative pillows and a gun case out of the giraffe, which she described as “delicious.”

Talley said in a since-deleted Facebook post last year that the rare black giraffe was more than 18 years old and weighed over 4,000 pounds. She added that she “was blessed to be able to get 2,000 lbs of meat from him.”

Talley faced global backlash after posting the photo. She told CBS that people have showed up at her job and called her employer to try to get her fired, in addition to being slammed on social media.

“White American savage who is partly a neanderthal comes to Africa and shoot down a very rare black giraffe coutrsey of South Africa stupidity. Her name is Tess Thompson Talley. Please share,” AfricLand Post wrote on Twitter.