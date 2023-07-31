Hunter called Joe ‘my guy’ and ‘had him in more than TWENTY foreign deal calls and meetings’: Devon Archer tells Congress the then-VP helped his son’s ‘brand’ in bombshell testimony – but Dem claims they only discussed the weather and Beau dying

Dailymail

Republicans claim Archer’s testimony added to evidence Joe was involved in Hunter’s overseas deals that raked in millions from Ukraine, China and Romania

Democrats claimed the phone calls were innocent and did not involve business

Hunter and Burisma executives reportedly ‘called D.C.’ to discuss the firing of Ukrainian prosecutor

Hunter Biden’s business partner Devon Archer told Congress in bombshell testimony the ‘Biden brand’ helped keep Ukrainian firm Burisma from going bankrupt and revealed Joe was on the phone or present in-person at least 20 times while his son who called him ‘my guy’ was talking with foreign associates. Republicans claim Archer’s testimony added to mounting evidence that the then-Vice President was involved in Hunter’s overseas deals that raked in millions from nations including China and Romania. Democrats claimed the phone calls were innocent and did not involve business. Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., confirmed Archer told the House Oversight Committee that Joe had been on speakerphone multiple times while his son was talking with business partners – but insisted they were talking about ‘niceties’ like talking about ‘the weather, “what’s going on?”‘ Republican Rep. Andy Biggs then said that, according to Archer, Hunter was on the Ukrainian energy firm board because of his family ‘brand’ – and Joe added ‘value’ and may have helped take down a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating the company. In addition, Archer revealed that Hunter referred to Joe as ‘my guy,’ according to a statement put out by Oversight Republicans. Goldman – lead counsel on the first Trump impeachment and the only Democrat present in the room of the testimony – told reporters that Archer ‘indicated that Hunter spoke to his father every day, and approximately 20 times over the course of a 10 year relationship, Hunter may have put his father on the phone with any number of different people, and they never once spoke about any business dealings.’

