Hunter Biden visited his ‘sugar brother’ Hollywood lawyer Kevin Morris – who was photographed appearing to smoke from a bong.

The First Son took a trip from his Malibu pad to the Pacific Palisades on Thursday to visit his attorney, after agreeing to plead guilty to federal tax crimes last month.

While Hunter was at the house, Morris was snapped on a balcony in plain view of the public street appearing to huff from a white bong, in photos exclusively obtained by DailyMail.com.

Seeing his attorney rip from a bong could bring unwanted flashbacks for the First Son, who photographed and videoed himself using copious amounts of drugs including crack cocaine on weeks-long benders for years, material from his abandoned laptop shows.

One of the criminal charges against Hunter is lying on a 2018 federal gun form that he was not an illicit drug user, when he admitted in his memoir to being a crack addict.

It is not clear what substance was in Morris’s bong, and recreational marijuana use is legal in California. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

