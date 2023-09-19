Hunter Biden’s Lawyer Claims Client ‘Did Not Share Money’ with Joe Biden, Contradicting Hunter’s Own Words

Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, recently claimed his client “did not share money” with President Joe Biden, contradicting Hunter Biden’s own messages to family members.

“I can tell you that Hunter did not share his business with his dad,” Lowell told CNN. “I can tell you that he did not share money from his businesses with his dad. And as the evidence out there, his dad, like all good parents, tried to help Hunter when Hunter needed that help.”

The statement by Lowell, a newer member of the Hunter Biden defense team, is a dramatic narrative shift in the Biden world.

