Hunter Biden’s laptop full of secret agreements and contracts with foreign business partners

Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop is filled with contracts and agreements between him and foreign business partners that could shine new light on his business dealings, and potentially implicate his father, insiders around the first son told The Post.

Hundreds of documents are littered among the tens of thousands of emails contained on the laptop — but the files were not downloaded onto the device, and investigators cannot open most of them.

During his father’s vice presidency and after, Hunter Biden and his family made millions of dollars from foreign sources trading on the family name, according to whistleblowers and bank records unearthed by the House Oversight Committee.

Through much of the wheeling and dealing — Hunter Biden was a crack addict and alcoholic.

His web of businesses first came to light after a series of New York Post stories in October 2020 sourced from a laptop he abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop.

