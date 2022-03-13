BREITBART:

The man who used to own the Delaware computer repair shop where Hunter Biden left his notorious “laptop from hell” says bankruptcy looms, as his life has been turned upside down by private citizens, tech giants, and federal agencies since the contents of the laptop became public.

John Paul Mac Isaac, 45, tells the New York Post that he received a slew of death threats after the bombshell revelations on Biden’s laptop became public and noted a Wilmington state trooper had to maintain a constant presence outside of his shop in Trolley Square.

He added:

There were multiple situations where people came in and you could tell they were not there to have a computer fixed. And if there were not other people in the shop, I don’t know what would have happened. I was having vegetables, eggs, dog s–t thrown at the shop every morning.

Mac Isaac previously told Breitbart News that Hunter Biden dropped the computer off at his shop on April 12, 2019, to conduct a “data recovery.” He says he called Biden the next day to inform him the recovery was completed, but Hunter never picked it up.

