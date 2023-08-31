Hunter Biden’s firm and Joe’s VP office exchanged more than 1,000 emails

New records reveal that then-Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s investment firm Rosemont Seneca exchanged over 1,000 emails during his time as the No. 2 most powerful politician in the world.

The latest document dump of emails from 2011 to 2013 between Rosemont Seneca and the VP’s office reveals that there was no clear separation between Hunter’s private business dealings and the ‘official business’ of the Obama-Biden administration.

It also directly contradicts the president’s repeated claim over the years that he was never involved with or aware of his son’s shady business dealings.

The emails show that Rosemont Seneca ‘frequently used the Biden name to gain access to and favors from the White House,’ according to ex-Trump adviser Stephen Miller’s America First Legal, which obtained the emails.

They detail how Hunter leveraged his position and access to his father to arrange for his business partners to attend various White House tours, state dinners, luncheons and other official events.

In one exchange from 2013, a Rosemont Seneca staffer directly emailed the vice president’s office in order to arrange a White House Christmas tour for Hunter’s associates saying it would be a ‘big favor for Hunter’.

READ MORE