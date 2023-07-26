Hunter Biden’s Attorneys Face Potential Sanctions over Alleged ‘Misrepresentations to the Court’

Hunter Biden’s attorneys face potential sanctions over “misrepresentations to the court” after his legal team allegedly lied to the clerk in his criminal case.

The president’s son is set to enter a plea agreement on Wednesday after his legal team secured a sweetheart plea agreement on Biden’s charge by federal authorities of illegally possessing a handgun and failing to pay two years’ worth of federal taxes.

On Tuesday, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO) submitted a brief to U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika that argued she should reconsider Biden’s plea agreement in light of an IRS whistleblower’s recent claim that the Department of Justice (DOJ) stifled their investigation into Biden.

“The Defendant appears to have benefited from political interference which calls into question the propriety of the investigation of the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Smith’s attorney, Theodore Kittila, wrote in a court filing. “It is critical that the Court consider the Whistleblower Materials before determining whether to accept the Plea Agreement.”

However, Biden’s attorneys face possible sanctions after a member of the legal team “misrepresented her identity” to “improperly” convince the clerk to remove Smith’s brief from the docket.

READ MORE