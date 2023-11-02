Hunter Biden Whines About ‘Denigrating’ Media Attention and ‘Disinformation’ Against Joe Biden

Hunter Biden is unhappy with “denigrating” media attention and the investigations into President Joe Biden’s involvement in his family’s business, the president’s son complained in a Thursday USA Today op-ed.

Hunter Biden defended Joe Biden against Rep. James Comer’s (R-KY) investigation while claiming Republicans and the media treat him unfairly because of his addiction. For over a decade, the president’s son used the “Biden brand” to rake in millions of dollars while failing to pay income taxes, according to whistleblowers.

“My struggles and my mistakes have been fodder for a vile and sustained disinformation campaign against my father, President Joe Biden, and an all-out annihilation of my reputation,” he claimed.

