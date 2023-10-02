Hunter Biden was suspected of hiring prostitutes from ‘Eastern European sex trafficking ring’ during drug binges and falsifying checks to pay the women, Treasury documents reveal

Bank investigators suspected Hunter Biden was associated with a ‘sex trafficking ring’ and falsified checks to pay prostitutes, Treasury documents reveal.

Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) reviewed by DailyMail.com show the First Son’s accounts were being monitored as late as December 2019, after investigators found payments from Hunter and his companies to a suspected ‘Eastern European prostitution ring’.

A previously unreported document, filed to the Department of the Treasury on December 17, 2019 by financial crime investigators at Wells Fargo, picked out 25 individuals linked to the suspected ring and almost $7million of suspicious transactions, some of which included checks from Hunter that they believed may have been falsified to hide his payments to hookers from his business account.

The report, shown to DailyMail.com by a confidential source, said ‘Biden has sent money to individuals who may be part of an Eastern European prostitution ring’, and that investigators were monitoring ‘several [Wells Fargo] customers suspected of participating in a sex trafficking ring associated with Biden’.

Others associated with the ring included women with Russian passports and a China-based company to which money was funneled.

